Scheme involves adding four stations south of of current terminus at Elephant & Castle

Show Fullscreen

Aecom and Weston Williamson & Partners have been asked to carry out a feasibility study on four new stations for Transport for London’s stalled Bakerloo line extension scheme.

The extension scheme has been officially mothballed for more than three years because of a funding shortfall caused by the pandemic.

But TfL has asked the pair to look at plans for extending the line south from Elephant & Castle, with stops at Burgess Park, Old Kent Road, New Cross Gate and Lewisham.

> Also read: TfL mothballs Crossrail 2 and Bakerloo line extension because of pandemic

The study will take place over the next eight months, TfL said, while the project, which is expected to cost between £5bn and £8bn, could be operational by 2040.

Aecom is leading on civil, structural, mechanical and geotechnical engineering issues, as well as stakeholder engagement and consent. Weston Williamson will focus on design.

Weston Williamson has also appointed consultant London Bridge Associates to provide specialist constructability and fire safety input on the scheme.

The Bakerloo line was opened in 1906 and is one of the few to start and finish in Zone 1.