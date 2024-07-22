Ebbsfleet Central East given outline consent for two new neighbourhoods

Weston Williamson & Partners and Allies and Morrison’s masterplan for up to 2,100 new homes as part of the emerging Ebbsfleet Garden City has been given outline approval.

Ebbsfleet Central East will span 34.86ha including commercial and community functions alongside the residential component, with the whole neighbourhood sitting around Ebbsfleet International station.

The masterplan was approved last week by Ebbsfleet Development Corporation, which was set up as the planning authority for the project by the government in 2015.

Two new neighbourhoods are proposed for the Kent new town, Northfleet Rise and Station Gardens.

The former is a residential neighbourhood along a river valley and ecological corridor, characterised by lower heights, transitioning to a similar scale to existing buildings in adjacent Northfleet.

Station Gardens, meanwhile, will have a mix of commercial buildings, health and well-being facilities and new homes in the area around Ebbsfleet International station.

Weston Williamson & Partners head of masterplanning Gesine Junker said: “After several years of collaborative work with Allies and Morrison, and the wider client and consultant team, I’m very happy to see this exemplar masterplan for Ebbsfleet Central East reach this major milestone.

“Conceived as a higher density, mixed-use development around a mainline station in the Thames Estuary region, it will promote local economic growth and much needed housing development within a green and walkable setting.”

The project team also include Pell Frischman on infrastructure and transport, Hoare Lea on energy, Allies and Morrison as landscape architect, Stantec and Rapleys as planning and sustainability consultant and Aecom as cost consultant.