Davidson Baxter Partnership (DBP) has been sold to a fellow firm ahead of its founder’s retirement.

The Kirkcaldy-based architecture and interior design practice was sold to CSY Architects, which collaborates with homeowners, businesses, and community groups from offices in the Lothians, Borders, and Northumberland.

Established by Stewart Davidson in 1985, DBP amended its name in 2011 to incorporate Alan Baxter, who became a director that year.

Davidson instructed the firm’s sale, which is “well underway”, in preparation for his retirement. It is being facilitated by business sales advisor KBS Corporate.

Davidson will stay on as a consultant director for the next couple of years, while Baxter continues as full-time director.

He commented: “The integration of the practices provides a positive outlook for the enlarged business, with the merger allowing CSY, who currently have a team of 20+, to expand and integrate the current DBP team, bringing the practice staff numbers to 30 team members.”

He added that the transaction will allow the newly created practice to “expand its geographical reach and integrate the interior design capability that DBP has.”

The employee-owned acquirer, formally known as Camerons Strachan Yuill, is in the process of restoring the Grade B listed Cavers House, currently on the Buildings at Risk Register, and most recently completed Melrose Cafe in the Melrose Conservation Area in the Scottish Borders.