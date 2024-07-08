Hampshire firm Brightspace the latest to be snapped up in expansion drive

Corstorphine & Wright has acquired Hampshire-based practice Brightspace Architects as it seeks to expand its presence in the south of England.

Brightspace was founded in 2010 and currently employs more than 20 people at its office in Fordingbridge, on the edge of the New Forest.

The deal is the latest in a series of acquisitions by Corstorphine & Wright, which snapped up London-based Lipton Plants architects last year to add to its 11 UK studios.

Brightspace works across a wide range of sectors including residential regeneration, education, commercial, leisure and bespoke private housing.

The practice is currently working with Bournemouth Development Company on the £100m Winter Gardens regeneration scheme in Bournemouth set to include 352 homes and 4,000sq m of leisure space in buildings up to 15 storeys in height.

Corstorphine & Wright, which currently employs over 300 staff, said the merger will combine the two firms’ resources to “drive innovation and growth” in the region.

Michael Walters, group director of Corstorphine & Wright, said the deal “represents a significant milestone in our journey as a business, extending into a region of the UK with huge growth potential.”

“Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of design and sustainability, designing places that inspire and enhance the lives of those who use them,” he said.

Brightspace director Martin Dobbs added: “Joining forces with Corstorphine & Wright is an exciting opportunity for us.

“Our shared values and commitment to excellence make this merger a natural fit.”

Corstorphine & Wright’s recent projects in the south of England include a 384-home development in Southampton on the site of a former gasworks for Hawkstone Properties.