Plans aim to make city a more attractive destination for tourists and businesses

Foster & Partners has unveiled an urban masterplan for the city of Larnaca in Cyprus.

The plans for Petrolina Group aim to transform the city’s waterfront into an attractive destination for tourists and businesses and a sustainable community for locals.

Larnaca, located on the south east coast of Cyprus, is the island country’s third largest city and an important trade hub.

The masterplan envisages new developments linked by a network of shaded, tree-lined streets and landscaped plazas which Fosters said would help draw economic growth into the northern part of the city.

Canals would also be rewilded to create new habitats for wildlife and bring greenery towards the coastline, while the existing highway, Larnaca-Dhekelia Road, would become a verdant and pedestrian-friendly street with new public amenities.

The city’s industrial heritage would also be highlighted through architectural design and the placement of repurposed industrial artefacts around the public realm.

Ben Scott, Senior Partner, Foster + Partners, said: “The masterplan retains and enhances the city’s character while creating an exciting new vision for its future.

“Our approach has been developed in close consultation with the city authorities, building on the municipality’s key initiatives which promote sustainable and holistic urban growth.”

