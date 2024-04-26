Scheme seeks to promote sustainability and wellbeing through access to green spaces

Full screen in popup Previous

Next The arts centre provides a range of public spaces where the local community can gather and exchange ideas. Source: Foster & Partners The towers offer exceptional views of the city and Changfeng Park, and include a range of amenity spaces, which act as a catalyst for collaboration. Source: Foster & Partners At the heart of the scheme, a flexible arts centre known as Jia Art, features 5000m² of exhibition, event, and educational spaces. Source: Foster & Partners The building’s upper façades are made from tubular glass with stainless-steel back panelling, which can be lit up to dramatically animate the development at night. Source: Foster & Partners The streets are designed at human scale and buildings step back for natural ventilation, creating characterful and healthy spaces for the community to enjoy. Source: Foster & Partners The streets are designed at human scale and buildings step back for natural ventilation, creating characterful and healthy spaces for the community to enjoy. Source: Foster & Partners Multi-level terraces are combined with flexible floorplates to cater for a variety of tenants. Source: Foster & Partners 1/7 show caption

Designs for the Changfeng mixed-use development in Shanghai have been unveiled by Foster & Partners.

The project, situated in the Shanghai Science and Technology Finance cluster within the city’s Putuo District, is part of the broader Shanghai 2035 masterplan.

Fosters describes the design concept as being based on the ‘LWP’ model, which focuses on creating spaces for living, working, and playing.

Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said: “The project transforms an industrial area into a vibrant mixed-use neighbourhood in the heart of Shanghai.

“The human-scale development is designed to improve connectivity across the site, bringing people together and improving wellbeing through art, greenery and outstanding new public spaces.”

The development will include retail, offices, affordable housing, and public facilities such as an arts centre, and recreational areas. It will also integrate with existing public green spaces.

A central green axis runs through the scheme from north to south, linking its primary access points. Secondary streets intersect with this green spine, to faciliate permeability through the scheme.

The development features a flexible arts centre named Jia Art at its core, with 5000m² of exhibition, event, and educational spaces. The design for the building includes petal-like elements inspired by a “spring blessing flower” that is native to the local park.

Office towers are positioned to the north of the central axis, serving as a prominent landmark along Jinshajiang road. Multi-level terraces and roof gardens are designed to create a vertical green landscape for occupants to enjoy, and to help faciliate natural ventilation within the buildings.

The office buildings’ facades have been designed to deliver energy efficiency, with horizontal canopies and vertical fins providing solar shading.

At the podium level, Crittall windows have been specified in a reference to the site’s former industrial use.

>> Also read: Foster & Partners appointed to masterplan new Chinese city district