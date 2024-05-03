Show Fullscreen

Foster & Partners has unveiled its designs for its third office tower on New York’s Park Avenue.

The 62-storey 270 Park Avenue scheme will have a stepped silhouette which takes inspiration from other towers in Manhattan’s Midtown, including the Rockefeller Centre.

It will nestle between Fosters’ other schemes on the prestigious street, the recently completed 425 Park Avenue and the currently under construction JP Morgan Chase headquarters at 270 Park Avenue.

The practice is working with global investment firm Citadel and Vornado Realty Trust on the scheme, which it described as a homage to the architectural language of Midtown Manhattan.

Citadel and market maker giant Citadel Securities will be the anchor tenants, taking just over half of the tower’s 1.5 million sq ft of floorspace.

Fosters head of studio Nigel Dancey said the building symbolised the “rebirth” of Park Avenue, resulting from the city’s rezoning initiative in the Midtown area.

“With its stepped back, gently tapering form, the building follows in the tradition of distinctive towers along Park Avenue, creating a silhouette that is very much ‘of New York’,” he said.

He added that the tower had been conceived as a series of glass flutes that maximise light and views out to Manhattan while allowing large-span workspaces without corner columns.

Its offset core has allowed space for a series of green terraces and “soaring” double height amenity floors.

A large public plaza will also be built at ground level leading into a raised double height lobby.