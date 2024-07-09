Revised plans to include two towers up to 38 storeys after second staircase rejig resulted in loss of third tower

The two towers are part of the fourth phase of a wider 1,800 masterplan on the former gas works site

Foster & Partners has unveiled the first detailed images of its revised plans to build two residential towers up to 38 storeys in height in Fulham, west London.

The 356-home scheme at a former gas works site close to Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge stadium originally contained three towers but was redesigned in May to add second staircases, resulting in the loss of one tower.

Designed for Berkeley subsidiary St William, it is the fourth phase of one of the largest regeneration projects in central London, set to provide a total of 1,800 homes across six phases when complete.

The masterplan was first given outline approval in February 2019 but has since been hit by a number of delays and redesigns addressing its housing mix and section 106 agreement with Hammermsith and Fulham council.

The fourth phase, which is the only part of the scheme to include towers of substantial height, was hit by further delays earlier this year due to new fire safety requirements for second means of escape in residential buildings above 18m which are due to come into force in 2026.

Amendments to the outline application were submitted last month but the first detailed images of the revised plans have now been revealed in a reserved matters application showing how the phase’s two remaining towers will look.

Under the redesign, the height of the tallest building has been increased by one floor to 38 storeys and its shoulder component has been increased from 27 to 32 storeys, while the smaller tower has seen its shoulder increased by one storey.

The two buildings have also been widened from 618sq m to 836sq m to absorb the floorspace lost from the third tower, and the two buildings have been rotated to reduce overlooking, increase day light and provide more dual aspect homes.

St William said there had been no overall loss of residential floorspace across the scheme due to the amalgamation of the three towers into two.

The development’s central park has also been expanded by 7% to 488sq m.

The project team on the scheme includes planning consultant Lichfields, landscape architect Gillespies, environmental consultant Buro Happold, MEP consultant WSP, facade engineer Wintech, daylight and sunlight consultant GIA and wind consultant Urban Microclimate.

Later phases of the scheme will also include some development of a grade II*-listed gasholder on the site which is the oldest remaining gasholder in the world.