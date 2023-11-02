Full screen in popup Previous

Aerial view of the masterplan The masterplan includes tall buildings clustered around transport centre Autonomous pods would transport residents around the district Waterways will be threaded through the district Cultural buildings will be dotted along a central spine running through the masterplan

Foster & Partners has won an international competition to design a futuristic new district in Hangzhou which includes autonomous transport “pods”.

The practice has drawn up a vision for a green and interconnected mixed-use quarter in the centre of the Yuhang District in the eastern Chinese city, which is located south west of Shanghai.

The masterplan is organised around a 2.5km central axis that runs the full length of the site which intersects with different bodies of water, generating five distinctive zones with unique characteristics.

“Each zone celebrates the city’s relationship with water in its various forms, from streams and lakes to canals and wetlands,” said Bruno Moser, Fosters’ head of urban design.

Green space also bookends the site with a new public park to the north, and a new cultural hub connecting with a wetland to the south.

Cultural landmarks, such as a public library, an exhibition hall and galleries, are dotted along the full length of the axis.

The masterplan also envisages a multilevel infrastructure network and a range of ‘last mile’ transport options, such as autonomous “pods”, shuttles, and water transport.

Fosters’ head of studio Gerard Evenden, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners, said the proposals were “all about developing a sustainable new urban quarter, which establishes new connections with nature and makes it a part of people’s everyday lives.”

The practice also proposed the use of autonomous vehicles in its masterplan for a major transport hub in southern China in 2020.

Fleets of the pods traversing a network of sky bridges were included in proposals for Guangming Hub, a scheme linking a high-speed rail station with Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.