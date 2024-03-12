Full screen in popup Previous

Foster & Partners has revealed its designs for a new mixed-use science and technology centre in the suburbs of Shanghai.

The Xicen Science & Technology Centre will deliver a cultural centre, with a learning centre, theatre and exhibition space, as well as offices, retail and residential areas at Jinze Town, which is on the Shanghai-Hangzhou development axis.

Fosters said the project, at the heart of the Yangtze River Delta region, had been informed by learning from the area’s historic water towns and would integrate new and existing waterways to create a low-impact waterside community.

The practice said a cultural centre with sweeping roof that acts as a “garden bridge” would be the centrepiece of the development, housing theatre space, learning space and exhibition space.

The cultural centre will span the district’s new water street, which runs from north to south through the centre of the development, and is designed to draw people towards the cultural centre and its adjacent green plaza.

Fosters said its design provided an array of outdoor public spaces and made the most of the unique waterside setting, with pontoons, floating teahouses and areas for paddling. It added that Xicen would also explore the use of micromobility vehicles, such as water taxis and electric scooters.

Head of studio Gerard Evenden said water and greenery were the cornerstones of the development.

“The human-scale project establishes connections with the natural world, maximising views towards Beihenggang Lake, while carefully knitting together the site’s waterways and new pedestrian routes,” he said.

Fosters said the scheme’s lakefront office development was designed to attract large organisations, due to its prime location and expansive floorplates. The offices will be adjacent to residential zones, sharing their amenities and public spaces.

The project aims to conserve existing wetlands and use sponge strategies to retain rainwater. Water and greenery will also be used to cool the development during the warmer summer months.

Fosters did not specify the quantum of residential and commercial space the development will deliver.