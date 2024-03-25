Towers to feature triple-height “sky palace” with its own “grand arrival gallery”

The two buildings will have views over downtown Dubai. The scheme's wraparound balcony pools. One of the private apartments with its outdoor terrace and pool. The entrance to the Vela Viento with the Burj Khalifa in the background. The two new tower schemes, left, with the Lena on the right.

Foster & Partners has designed two residential towers in Dubai set to offer “ultra-luxury” living to its residents with views over the city’s Marisa Bay and Burj Khalifa.

The Vela and Vela Viento schemes have been designed for developer Omniyat and will contain apartments with an average size of around 7,000sq ft, 14 times larger than the average London flat.

The towers will feature large private terraces, balconies with wraparound pools overlooking downtown Dubai and one triple-height “sky palace” with a private lift and a “grand arrival gallery”.

The 150m Vela tower will contain just 38 three- and four-bedroom homes over 30 floors, ranging in size from 4,300 sq ft to 11,700 sq ft with large double-height living spaces and private pools, including two central penthouses with 360 degree views.

The neighbouring Vela Viento building will rise to 180m with 92 homes across 41 floors, ranging in size from 2,000sq ft to 9,700 sq ft, including three ‘bridge’ apartments which will span across its linked blocks.

Halfway up the tower will be a double-height gym, a west-facing lounge with sunset views and a terrace with an infinity pool overlooking the marina.

Residents approaching the tower will be greeted by a “spectacular” water feature and artworks with a view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, framed between the buildings and the sky bridges which connect them.

The schemes are similar in style to The Lana, another luxury residential building on Marisa Bay designed by the practice which contains just 39 homes across 30 floors.

Fosters head of studio Gerard Evenden said: “Vela, Vela Viento and The Lana share a horizontal rhythm, an expressed structure, and voids in the massing, which makes them instantly recognisable.

“Together, they provide a range of generous outdoor spaces and play an integral role in the transformation of Dubai’s Marasi Bay.”

Last year the practice revealed its designs for a ‘vertiport’ terminal building in Dubai intended for future vertical take-off and landing aircraft which is expected to form part of a high-speed zero-emissions transport network of air taxis in the city.