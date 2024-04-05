News

Fosters showcases first project in Uruguay

By 2024-04-05T12:06:00

Fosters Uruguay 1

Luxury residential block on Montevideo beach to feature a central courtyard with a tree growing through the roof

Foster & Partners has showcased its designs for a luxury residential project in Uruguay which will be its first project in the country.

Construction work has now started on the building, which is located on the Rambla Tomas Berreta, a promenade which runs along the coast of the Uruguayan capital, Montevideo.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts