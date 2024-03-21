Full screen in popup Previous

Foster & Partners has lodged revised designs for an office tower on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles that is targeting top Hollywood creatives.

The block, named The Star, will have 22-storeys of office space above its double height reception and will feature spiralling gardens rising from street level to its roof-top restaurant.

It is earmarked for a 0.8ha plot next to a motel on the famous LA thoroughfare and is valued at US$1bn – £786.5m at current exchange rates. Earlier proposals for the site, which also neighbours the Siren production studios, were worked up by Chinese practice MAD Architects in 2021.

Developer The Star LLC said the Fosters’ building had been designed to “fit perfectly” into Hollywood’s urban fabric, and that its office space would move “seamlessly” from indoor to outdoor setttings – and feature “extraordinary” collaborative areas.

Norman Foster said the design was a “true reflection of the workplace of the future”, which would nurture community, wellbeing and collaboration with green social terraces that would spiral through the building.

Foster & Partners head of studio Nigel Dancey is leading the design team for the project. He said The Star would “embody” Hollywood’s spirit of creativity and innovation.

Fosters said the building’s design would encourage natural light and ventilation. It said The Star would engage with the street with a walkable setting, punctuated by an expansive LED video screen, an array of restaurants, community gathering spaces, a theatre, and a gallery.