Fletcher Priest has named Ed Williams as its new managing partner following the retirement of the firm’s founder Keith Priest last year.

Williams takes on the newly created role on a renewable four-year term following a unanimous vote by his fellow partners.

He has worked at the practice for nearly three decades, joining in 1995 and becoming a partner in 2008.

The firm said Williams will focus on “designing for longevity” and developing ways to create buildings that are resilient, future proof and stand the test of time.

He added: “Future-thinking research is essential to our design approach which appeals to the senses first and standard metrics second.

“I am fortunate to work with a very talented team at Fletcher Priest, who ensure we continue to look forward as a practice and deliver for our clients, and ultimately for the people who will use the cities, buildings and spaces we design. To me this means ensuring that joy and delight is uniquely woven into everything that we create.”

He said that he takes on the role at “an exciting time for Fletcher Priest, when we are privileged to be working and collaborating on such as diverse range of ambitious projects and wonderful clients in the UK and beyond”.

The firm’s major recent projects include a £700m life sciences scheme in Oxford, a £250m spa resort in Manchester and a 24-storey tower in the City at 55 Old Broad Street.

Keith Priest stepped down as founding partner in May last year after a career spanning half a century, having founded Fletcher Priest in 1979 with Mike Fletcher, who retired in 2015.

The practice employs more than 120 people at its Fitzrovia Studios headquarters in London, and has bases in Cologne and Riga.