Pair of family homes in the countryside and a railway bridge by Grimshaw make final list

Newport Active Travel Bridge by Grimshaw Source: Hufton + Crow Newport Active Travel Bridge by Grimshaw Source: Hufton + Crow Hafod Morfa Copperworks Distillery & Visitor Centre by GWP Architecture & Archer Humphryes Source: Taran Wilkhu Hafod Morfa Copperworks Distillery & Visitor Centre by GWP Architecture & Archer Humphryes Source: Taran Wilkhu Croes Fach by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Source: Matt Cant Delfyd Farm by Rural Office Source: Building Narratives Delfyd Farm by Rural Office Source: Building Narratives Nyth by Manalo & White Source: Morgan ODonovan Nyth by Manalo & White Source: Morgan ODonovan

Five projects including a railway bridge by Grimshaw have been shortlisted for the Royal Society of Architects in Wales (RSAW) Awards 2025.

Grimshaw’s Newport Active Travel Bridge is joined on the list by a transformation of a Victorian power facility into a whisky distillery by GWP Architecture and Archer Humphryes and the conversion of a church into a Welsh language theatre by Manalo & White.

The shortlist is rounded off by a pair of family homes in the Welsh countryside by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects and Rural Office.

RSAW jury chair Ian Chalk, director of Ian Chalk architects, said: “This year’s shortlist features a diverse range of projects - widely dispersed across North and South Wales, from Bangor to the Gower Peninsular - set within both rural landscapes and urban centres.

“Ranging from domestic extensions to a community arts centre and a distillery, each project shares a common thread - to think beyond the immediate confines of the site boundaries and enrich the lives of the people and places which they inhabit.”

All five shortlisted projects will be visited by a regional jury before a winner is announced later this spring.

The winning scheme will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects and announced in September, with a winner to be announced in October.