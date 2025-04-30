Full screen in popup Previous

Next FLOC, MAZi, Hyem, Stef Leach, Broaden, Thurston Illustration, SHED, Artis, Henna Asikainen – Positive Disturbance – Realising Brownfield Potential Ash Sakula with Human Nature – 1 House, 2 Homes... make a neighbourhood Clifton Emery Design, Nudge community builders, Millfields Trust, Plymouth Energy Community, Devon and Cornwall Planning Consultants – 300 Homes within a Union Street Mile 1/3 show caption

The organisers of this year’s Davidson Prize have announced three finalists in the competition to design innovative ways to help the government meet its housing targets.

Teams including Ash Sakula, Clifton Emery Design and FLOC are on the shortlist for the £10,000 winning prize, which will be awarded in June as part of the London Festival of Architecture.

Each team will now receive £5,000 to develop their ideas and develop their visualisations with help from visualisation studio Hayes Davidson, which was founded by Alan Davidson, the late architect and namesake of the annual award.

Teams were asked to focus on a community of 300 homes in a real location anywhere in the UK, with submissions looking at housing solutions for urban and suburban sites as well as protected rural locations.

Jonathan Falkingham, 2025 judge and founder and director of Urban Splash, said: “We were looking for the exciting communication of bold and do-able ideas around delivering new homes and communities. It was a tough call selecting from a brilliant longlist of 16 diverse and imaginative concepts but our three finalists really nailed this year’s brief.”

Lucy Watson,2025 judge and commissioning editor, house and home at the Financial Times, added: “We felt the chosen three teams proposed solutions that were well thought out and contextual in their approach, whilst also providing a framework to be replicated across the country. It was very inspiring to see the thought and care put in by the teams to understand their community and its needs through collaboration with local organisations and public outreach.”

The longlisted and finalist projects will be showcased on 10 June 2025 at Heatherwick Studio’s London headquarters, Making House in King’s Cross.

The winning team will also receive a week of Hayes Davidson’s support to help them engage key decision makers in UK housing with their concept, to take it further and help them realise their ideas.