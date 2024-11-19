Full screen in popup Previous

BDP has completed a £63m STEM education and research building for the University of Hertfordshire.

The five-storey Spectra building is the largest single building on the university’s College Lane campus.

The 15,000sq m facility brings together the university’s physics, engineering and computer science departments under the same roof for the first time.

New facilities include dedicated robotics and cyber security laboratories, the latest in aeronautical and automotive simulators, wind tunnels and areas designed to accommodate destructive testing of experimental structures.

BDP’s design for the building has drawn inspiration from Hertfordshire’s aeronautical history, with its corrugated metal facade paying homage to the local De Havilland aircraft manufacturing company and its hangars.

Jess Mailey, Architect Director at BDP, commented: “Designing Spectra has been a remarkable opportunity to shape an environment that not only meets the needs of today but anticipates the needs of tomorrow.

“We understand fully the importance of collaboration across disciplines, and this building is encouraging innovation and providing the tools and spaces for the next generation of engineers, scientists, and researchers to thrive.”

The scheme is the first phase of the university’s 2030 Vision, a £180 million investment in new and upgraded facilities.

The project team also included QS and project manager Atkins Realis and civil and structural engineer Aecom.