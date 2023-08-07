Full screen in popup Previous

Apollodorus Architecture has shared a counter proposal to Bath Rugby Club’s proposed new stadium on the banks of the river Avon, close to the centre of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Bath Rugby currently has to install temporary seating for the duration of each season to accomodate spectators.

The proposed location for the stadium is the Bath Recreation Ground, known locally as ‘The Rec’. The club are tenants on the site, which is owned and operated by the Recreation Ground Trust.

Several attempts have been made to build an expanded rugby stadium over the years. Feilden Clegg Bradley were appointed to design a new stadium in 2010, and Grimshaw won a competition to design a new stadium for Bath Rugby in early 2018.

At the time of Grimshaw’s 2018 win, the club’s chief executive, Tarquin McDonald, said the Stadium for Bath project would create “something exceptional” in the heart of the city.

“Stadium for Bath is about delivering a new home for Bath Rugby, but it is clear that this project goes beyond that,” he said.

Apollodorus Architecture has raised objections to the club’s current proposed design, and put forward its alternative scheme, which it asserts would sit more harmoniously within the context of the Georgian city.

The practice states: “One key to unlocking the site’s potential is planning the stadium in conjunction with the leisure centre. Another is using an oval and not a rectangle for the stadium.

“The Romans invented the oval for spectacles, so the choice seems apt given the city’s Romano-British origins. An oval has less bulk than a rectangle serving the same capacity (we aim to roughly match the 18,000 of Bath Rugby’s latest scheme), and no hard corners.

“The curving structure of the proposed amphitheatre can merge organically with its context, as do Bath’s Georgian crescents, softening the impact on critical views to and from the enclosing hills.”

Practice director, Mark Wilson Jones, has said of the club’s current scheme: “Architecturally, there is actually very little to speak of. The new design put forward by Bath Rugby is clearly an expedient budget solution.



Bath Rugby Club has yet to submit its current proposals (see images below) to planning.”

