Four-year deal to replace existing £400m framework featuring some of the UK’s best known practices

Architects have been put on notice for a four-year design services framework for projects in London and the South East.

Procurement provider LHC has posted a prior information notice for the Architecture Design Services framework seeking expressions of interest from practices.

It is a planned re-procurement of an existing £400m LHC framework which is due to run out in October this year.

More than 100 practices are on the current framework, including Morris & Company, AHMM, FCBS, Allies & Morrison, Maccreanor Lavington, Haworth Tompkins, Adjaye Associates, Hawkins Brown, dRMM, Wilkinson Eyre and Studio Egret West.

Other practices on the existing deal include Levitt Bernstein, Bell Phillips, Patel Taylor, HLM, Scott Brownrigg, Weston Williamson & Partners, Gort Scott, Child Graddon Lewis, Peter Barber Architects, Adam Khan Architects, Alison Brooks Architects, ACME and Cullinan Studio.

Work on the new framework will include masterplanning, education and public buildings, housing, retrofit services, MMC and public realm design.

A full contract notice is expected to be published on 7 August.