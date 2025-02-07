Firm to rethink how the university uses its 200 buildings

Allies & Morrison has picked up a job to develop a future vision for Trinity College Dublin following an international selection process.

The practice will draw up a masterplan covering the entire 200-building estate of the historic University, which includes sites dating back to the 18th century.

The brief for the project is calling for a campus which is more inclusive and champions climate action, biodiversity and student wellbeing, while supporting the university’s 2030 decarbonisation strategy.

Allies & Morrison, which has an office in Dublin, said it will start engagements with student and staff in order to identify opportunities for Trinity to “use its places and spaces more creatively, sustainably and effectively”.

The practice is also working on the Republic of Ireland’s Town Centre First programme, which is seeking to revitalise town centres across the country.

Ongoing projects at Trinity include a 7,200sq m engineering and computer science teaching facility designed by Coady Architects.