Wadham College, Oxford, Oxfordshire, by AL_A Maggie's Southampton, Hampshire, by Al_A New Temple Complex, Rake, Hampshire, by James Gorst Architects Harwell Hide, Oxford, Oxfordshire, by Bell Phillips Cheng Yu Tung Building, Jesus College, Oxford, Oxfordshire, by MICA Architects Ravelin Sports Centre, University of Portsmouth, Hampshire, by FaulknerBrowns Architects Black House Farm, South Downs National Park, Hampshire, by Robin Lee Architects Chestnut Plantation, Lyndhurst, Hampshire, by John Pardey Architects Bear's Reach, Bicester, Oxfordshire, by Taw Fitzwilliam Architects Warren View House, Winchester, Hampshire, by Niall McAleenan Architects and Studio September School Green Centre, Reading, Berkshire, by AOC Architecture Woodstock Apartments, Oxford, Oxfordshire, by Adrian James Architects

AL_A has notched up two nominations for this year’s RIBA regional awards for the South of England.

Amanda Levete’s practice’s Maggie’s Centre in Southampton and its two new buildings at Wadham College in Oxford have both been named on this year’s shortlist, which was overseen by a jury chaired by Weston Williamson & Partners co-founder Chris Williamson.

They are among 12 shortlisted projects, including a pair of workspace pavilions on a marshy lagoon in Oxford by Bell Phillips and the Ravelin Sports Centre in Portsmouth by Faulkner Browns.

Other projects on the list include a multi-faith temple in Hampshire by James Gorst Architects, a community centre in Berkshire by AOC Architects and the Cheng Yu Tung Building at Jesus College in Oxford by MICA Architects.

Williamson said this year’s projects illustrated the positive potential for architecture to support wellbeing, contemplation and spiritual practice.

“There was a fantastic variety of entries; covering large scale refurbished private houses, but also social housing, mixed use, cultural and sports spaces. There’s even a folly in the countryside.

“From the incorporation of the surrounding garden and New Forest in a cancer care centre, to the harmonious reorganisation of the New Temple Complex interior and fabric-first approach, the shortlisted buildings champion localism and demonstrate the therapeutic benefits of well-designed buildings.

“Deciding the shortlist was a difficult task as there were a large number of entries emphasising a high standard of architecture across the region. I think I can speak for the jury in saying how excited and privileged we are to undertake these visits.”

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Regional Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, and announced in September. The Stirling Prize winner will be announced in October.