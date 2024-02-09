Niall McLaughlin’s WongAvery gallery nominated for the second time after missing out on gong last year

Full screen in popup Previous

Next Meadow House, Essex, by Ström Architects Dining Hall at Homerton College, Cambridge, by Feilden Fowles Architects University of Cambridge West Hub, Cambridge, by Jestico & Whiles WongAvery Gallery, Cambridge, by Níall McLaughlin Architects St Catherine’s College, Cambridge, by Gort Scott John Bradfield Court, Cambridge, by Allies and Morrison Beechwood Village, Basildon, Essex, by Pollard Thomas Edwards King’s College, Stephen Taylor Court, Cambridge, by Fielden Clegg Bradley Studios Pepper Pot House, Norfolk, by Ashworth Parkes Architects Freeholders, Wells next-the-Sea, North Norfolk, by Mole Architects Creek Cabin, Suffolk, by MAP Architecture 51-53 Argyle Street, Cambridge, by Borough Architects Gainsborough’s House Museum, Sudbury, Suffolk, by ZMMA Lucy Cavendish College, Cambridge, by R H Partnership Architects The Little Big House, Hertfordshire, by Knox Bhavan Bailey Studios, Cambridge, by Ashworth Parkes Architects 1/16 show caption

Nine projects in Cambridge have been shortlisted for RIBA’s regional awards for the East of England this year.

The university city has mopped up more than half of the 17 projects nominated for the 2024 gong, reflecting a spate of high profile schemes seen in the city in recent years.

Projects by Feilden Fowles, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, Allies & Morrison, Jestico & Whiles and Gort Scott are among the nominations in Cambridge vying for the top regional prize.

Niall McLaughlin’s WongAvery gallery has also made the list for the second year running after being overlooked for a top prize in 2023.

Projects outside Cambridge include The Little Big House in Hertfordshire by Knox Bhavan, Meadow House in Essex by Ström Architects and Beechwood Village in Basildon by Pollard Thomas Edwards.

RIBA East jury chair Gavin Henderson, principal director of Stanton Williams, said the diverse range of projects shortlisted this year reflects the breadth of architectural talent and the ambition of clients working across the region.

“It is particularly encouraging to see schemes that embrace high levels of sustainability, while also focusing on enhancing the experience and wellbeing of their occupants,” he said.

“These are projects that respond with ingenuity to contemporary challenges and their unique contexts, creating characterful places of lasting value.”

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Regional Awards will be visited by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

The winners will then be considered for several RIBA Special Awards, including the RIBA Sustainability Award and RIBA Building of the Year, before being considered for a RIBA National Award, which will be announced in summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize will be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, and announced in September. The Stirling Prize winner will be announced in October.