As pressure mounts to design buildings capable of withstanding more extreme weather conditions, manufacturers respond with performance data rooted in real-world applications

Rockwool has announced new testing results for its NyRock Rainscreen 032 product. The manufacturer says it has demonstrated resilience to wind pressures equivalent to a category four hurricane when installed in commonly used facade systems.

The tests, carried out independently and in line with BRE Digest 346 Part 7, aimed to simulate the effects of 50 years of wind loading across a range of realistic wall build-ups. According to Rockwool, the programme included configurations frequently used in UK construction, including masonry and cladded steel frame facades. In one scenario, the rainscreen insulation was installed behind a breather membrane to reflect common site conditions.

The company stated that in both test scenarios – one using a steel frame masonry facade with ACS channel and another with steel cladding and 50mm EJOT fixings – NyRock Rainscreen 032 was shown to resist high wind loads. The manufacturer highlighted the significance of the 50mm fixing test, noting that reduced space in some applications may prevent the use of standard 70mm fixings. The test reportedly showed that the smaller fixings could still accommodate elevated wind pressures.

“Specifiers, contractors and building owners need every confidence that the products they’re using can withstand the weather of the future and have been tested in applications that reflect how they’re commonly specified and installed,” said Lisa Stephens, product manager at Rockwool UK.

Stephens also noted the importance of testing with a breather membrane in place, due to the potential for wind to penetrate behind it and affect the insulation’s performance – a factor that is not always accounted for in standard testing.

According to Rockwool, NyRock Rainscreen 032 offers a thermal conductivity of 0.032 W/mK, is classified as Euroclass A1 for non-combustibility, and has been independently assessed for its acoustic performance.

The company said the test results are intended to support specifiers seeking verified data for high-performance façades in locations where climate resilience is a growing priority.