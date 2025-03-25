Reeves announces extra £2bn for affordable homes

By 2025-03-25T09:25:00

54408102202_b24fd7cc38_k

Sector welcomes grant funding, which is intended as a ’bridge’ between current programme and future grant to be announced in June

Rachel Reeves has announced an extra £2bn in grant funding for the development of affordable housing.

The chancellor said the latest funding top-up will deliver 18,000 new homes for affordable  tenures with the homes due to complete by the end of the parliament, thereby contributing to the government’s 1.5m homes target.

This is premium content. 

Only logged in subscribers have access to it.

Login or SUBSCRIBE to view this story

Gated access promo

Existing subscriber? LOGIN

A subscription to Building Design will provide:

  • Unlimited architecture news from around the UK
  • Reviews of the latest buildings from all corners of the world
  • Full access to all our online archives
  • PLUS you will receive a digital copy of WA100 worth over £45.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

Subscribe today

Alternatively REGISTER for free access on selected stories and sign up for email alerts