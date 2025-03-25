Reeves announces extra £2bn for affordable homes

- Home
Sector welcomes grant funding, which is intended as a ’bridge’ between current programme and future grant to be announced in June
Rachel Reeves has announced an extra £2bn in grant funding for the development of affordable housing.
The chancellor said the latest funding top-up will deliver 18,000 new homes for affordable tenures with the homes due to complete by the end of the parliament, thereby contributing to the government’s 1.5m homes target.
