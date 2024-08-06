Full screen in popup Previous

How UEA's proposals to revamp and extend the Lasdun Wall at its Norwich campus will look

Work will soon commence on the first phase of work to upgrade Denys Lasdun’s grade II-listed buildings at the University of East Anglia.

The university was created during the 1960s and Lasdun’s original campus buildings include the Norfolk and Suffolk Terrace, a pair of grade II*-listed accommodation blocks known as the Ziggurats.

The scheme, designed by Shepheard Epstein Hunter with Purcell, will upgrade and expand teaching facilities at the UAE’s grade II-listed “Lasdun Wall” – so-called because it comprises four buildings constructed to appear as one.

The university plans to carry out a four-phase strip-back-to-frame refurbishment of the Lasdun Wall with the first phase modernising science facilities and teaching space in an extended Building 3.

Main contractor Mace has been appointed to strip out and remove asbestos, repair façades and replace windows, build a near 3,000sq m extension and fit out the existing 11,000 sq m building.

Just two firms bid the job with the other believed to be Vinci. Work will start this October and finish in 2027.

The other buildings of the Lasdun Wall – Buildings 4, 5 and 6 – will continue to operate as normally before also being upgraded.

Consultants working on the scheme include QS and project manager RLB, and structural engineer Ramboll.

The university said the Lasdun Wall needs refurbishment and repair in order to meet sustainability improvements to reduce its carbon emissions and contribute to UEA’s target of becoming a net-zero campus by 2045.

Meanwhile, the university has said it has spent £2m on remedial work to fix unsafe concrete.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, known as Raac, was found in four types of accommodation.

The UEA said while it was set to reopen three buildings by September, the Ziggurats, which has 600 rooms, would remain closed until further notice.