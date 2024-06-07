S-shaped crossing has been inspired by indiginous peoples’ connection to nature

Wilkinson Eyre has been appointed to design a pedestrian and cycle bridge in Toronto, Canada.

The firm’s winning design for the Equinox Bridge has been inspired by the connection between Canada’s indigenous communities and nature.

It has been designed by a team led by Wilkinson Eyre and including local practices Zeidler Architecture and Two Row Architect, Arup and landscape architect Plant.

The competition was commissioned for a partnership between Waterfront Toronto and the City of Toronto, in collaboration with Host Nation and Treaty Holder, the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

The S-shaped crossing spans the Keating Channel on the southern side of Toronto city centre with a deck suspended by a curved steel arch.

Its orientation has been designed to align with the summer solstice sunset and winter solstice sunrise, both of which can be viewed from stepped timber eating areas built into two opposing curves in the bridge’s deck.

Star constellations serving as natural guides to indigenous peoples, chosen following consultation with indigenous communities, are also inscribed into perforated screens and will cast shadows onto the bridge deck both at day and at night.

Wilkinson Eyre director Dominic Bettison said the firm had designed a “beautiful signature bridge design which will provide Toronto with a striking new destination on the waterfront.”

“The Equinox Bridge will become a true landmark in Toronto and we are proud to be a part of the talented multidisciplinary team that developed this ambitious and thoughtful design,” added David Collins, Partner, Zeidler Architecture.

“It is through projects like this that we can continue to foster and honour the relationship of indigenous communities with the land, integrate and protect our natural environment, and support the growth of our city.”