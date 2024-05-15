Scheme to be located at an altitude of 2,000 metres in village of Bakhmaro

Wilkinson Eyre has won a competition to design a hotel in a mountain resort in Georgia.

The practice has worked with Georgian landscape architect Ruderal on its proposals for the four-storey Bakhmaro Mountain Hotel.

Located on a steeply sloping site in the village of Bakhmaro at an altitude of 2,000 metres, it will be surrounded by skiing and walking areas.

The design for the building consists of a heavy stone base topped with lighter timber levels and roof terraces with views of the surrounding landscape.

It has also seeks to blend in with the mountains, which have been degraded by uncontrolled grazing of animals and ad hoc sewage and water works.

Sam Wright, director at WilkinsonEyre said: “Looking at Bakhmaro today we can all see how beautiful its natural setting is, but when we look closely at the foreground we actually find a damaged landscape.

”Our vision for Bakhmaro Mountain Resort is one that deeply respects the site and its surrounding landscape - where the damage from uncontrolled, ad-hoc patterns of poor developments is avoided, and a beautiful relationship is established between architecture, experience and the natural world.”

“Working with the mountain topography provided WilkinsonEyre with an opportunity to create a unique experience for guests at the proposed mountain resort, with a proposal that is appropriate in scale and has been carefully considered throughout the design process.”

Bakhmaro is a popular mountain resort of pine forests and alpine meadows. With the Black Sea located 50km to the west of the resort, the area is believed to strengthen people’s immune systems due to its combination of sea and mountain air.

Wilkinson Eyre’s other projects include the expansion of Lord’s Cricket Ground, and the repurposing and restoration of the Grade II* listed Battersea Power Station.