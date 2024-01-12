Wilkinson Eyre the latest practice to see profit slump despite turnover boost

By 2024-01-12T12:56:00

London tunnels 1

Both Sheppard Robson and AHMM have reported falling profit in the last week

Wilkinson Eyre is the latest large architectural practice to see its profits slip despite an increase in revenue.

The practice behind the Battersea Power Station redevelopment posted pre-tax profit of £4.8m in its latest accounts for the year to 31 March 2023, down from £5.3m in 2022.

