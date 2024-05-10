A £60m scheme to increase the capacity of Lord’s cricket ground by more than 1,000 has been approved by planners.

The practice will redevelop the Tavern Stand and demolish and rebuild the Allen Stand.

The Tavern Stand was rebuilt in the 1960s while the Allen Stand is the oldest at Lord’s, dating back to 1935.

The project is part of a wider scheme by Marylebone Cricket Club to increase capacity at the St John’s Wood venue which saw work on the Compton and Edrich stands three years ago.

Current capacity is 31,100 with the new seats taking capacity up to 32,200 by the time work is completed in May 2027 ahead of that summer’s Ashes. Construction is scheduled to start at the end of this September at the finish of this year’s cricket season.

Jim Eyre, founding director at WilkinsonEyre, said: “We are delighted to achieve approval for the sustainable revival of these stands at Lord’s, and continue our successful partnership with MCC. The new designs will add great value to this world-famous sporting venue, modernising and improving the existing facilities for its members.”

Robert Ebdon, MCC estates director, said: “The redevelopment of the Tavern and Allen stands will complete our stand development programme, in which we have modernised facilities at Lord’s to continue to ensure the Ground remains a world-class venue for cricket.”

Others working on the scheme include cost manager Arcadis and contract administrator Gardiner & Theobald.