Works by hundreds of 9-10-year-olds will be shown as part of the Climate Change All Change programme

Flooded Highbury Fields conceived and visualised by the children of William Tyndale Primary School, London Source: William Tyndale Primary School DaeWha Kang Design's interpretation of Flooded Highbury Fields, conceived and visualised by the children of William Tyndale Primary School, London Source: DaeWha Kang Design

The V&A South Kensington is displaying children’s vision of a future London flooded by climate change for the next six months in an exhibition called Imagining Tomorrow.

Hundreds of students from primary schools across England have visualised through a combination of photographs and reproductions of 2D designs their thoughts on tackling flooding and extreme temperatures.

The show in the V&A South Kensington’s Learning Centre features a number of projects by Climate Change All Change (CCAC), a charity aiming to educate young people on global warming through sustainable design teaching.

Supported by teachers, practicing designers and CCAC advisers, works by the 9-10-year-olds will be on display at the John Lyon’s Gallery.

Ideas on show in Imagining Tomorrow include a new urban landscape envisaged by children that portrays London adapted to mass flooding, which is predicted for the capital city.

Dr Helen Charman, director of Young V&A and learning and national programmes at the V&A said: “Imagining Tomorrow is a timely reminder of how we must rethink the way we live.

“We know that climate change is on children’s minds and this display will inspire children to think about design solutions that help address the impact of climate change, which they are already seeing in their daily lives.”

An educator at Ashton Gate Primary School, Bristol, one of the participating schools, commented: “The Climate Change All Change programme showed us that the children can learn new and complex skills and use teamwork to present their ideas back to adults.

“It showed us how mature and capable the children can be when they are given the right level of challenge.”