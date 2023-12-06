Total revenue saw 17% increase in year to May 2023, but profits edged up by just 2%

UK architecture practices have staged a “spectacular” return to growth over the past two years driven by booming workloads overseas, a RIBA report has found.

Total revenue across all RIBA chartered practices surged by 17% in the 12 months to 1 May 2023 to £3.6bn in what the institute described as a “global success story” for the sector.

RIBA’s 2023 Business Benchmarking Report found income had soared across all work sectors, increasing by 28% for private housing, 25% for commercial work and 25% in health, education and the public sector.

Average revenue has grown across the board, with small and medium practices performing particularly well.

But it is a huge 43% increase in international work mostly among larger practices which has been the driver behind the sector’s recovery, which followed three years of no growth leading into and during the pandemic.

Practices which employ 100 or more staff are looking increasingly outside the UK for work and were responsible for 86% of international revenue during the survey period, with work in the EU seeing the biggest increase, followed by North America.

Practices are also gradually becoming more diverse, continuing a trend seen in past surveys. Male staff accounted for 62% of the profession, compared to 63% in the previous 12 months, while ethnic diversity is improving at a similar rate.

The report found 84% of staff were white, compared to 85% in the previous 12 months and 87% in the 12 months before that.

RIBA’s head of economic research and analysis Adrian Malleson said this year’s “remarkable” findings showed UK practices were “resilient, adaptable, and innovative”.

But while revenue has jumped, profits saw only a marginal 2% improvement on last year’s report, and fell as a percentage of revenue.

“We are not yet out of the woods,” Malleson said. “Practices still face high inflation, causing overheads to rise and eat away at profits. Increased interest rates make project financing more expensive and difficult to obtain for potential clients.

“The planning system is holding back and even halting projects, and the stagnant general economy weighs on client demand.”

The report also found that 38% of work comes from repeat business, and 24% comes from word of mouth.