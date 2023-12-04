RIBA and the KSA Architecture and Design Commission (ADC) have agreed a memorandum of understanding, marking a collaborative effort to advance architecture within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The strategic partnership, formalised at a signing event attended by RIBA’s CEO, Dr Valerie Vaughan-Dick, and ADC’s Dr Sumayah Al-Solaiman, reflects what RIBA described as a “shared commitment to promote architectural excellence”.

The memorandum outlines the ambition of exchanging knowledge, conducting research, and advocating best practice among the represented members and stakeholders.

RIBA chief executive, Dr Valerie Vaughan-Dick said: “This is a significant partnership for RIBA as we continue our critical work to support the exchange of knowledge and skills in architecture worldwide. In the Gulf region, where our growing Gulf Chapter mark its 15th anniversary next year, Saudi Arabia has been identified as a key country with major growth and transformation in architecture which will benefit RIBA and our members.

“We are honoured to partner with the ADC, an organisation that shares many of our priorities. This mutually beneficial partnership, which will bring together some of the world’s best architects, will allow us to promote architectural excellence within the Gulf and share research and knowledge to advance the design and delivery of the built environment.”

The collaboration aims to enhance education across various levels, encompassing accreditation programmes within architecture schools, support for emerging architects, and CPD initiatives for qualified professionals.

Additionally, there is an intention to partner on competitions, awards programmes, and organising conferences and seminars.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia holds ambitious plans for its built environment, reflecting what it sees as the pivotal role of architecture and architects in its emerging economic and cultural strategy.

RIBA said that The King Salman Charter for Architecture and Urbanism, spearheaded by the ADC, “supports many of RIBA’s strategic objectives”, notably in seeing to address the climate crisis.

Also present for the signing were Faris Alqadhiebi, Director of International and National Partnerships at the ADC, Muyiwa Oki, President of RIBA and Dr. Sultan Al-Otaibi, General Manager at the ADC.



