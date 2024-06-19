Architects appointed to design two new buildings for scheme

Sheppard Robson has been selected by developer Henry Boot to design two new commercial buildings as part of a mixed-use scheme in Cheltenham.

Known as ’Golden Valley,’ the completed scheme will be located near GCHQ, delivering one million sq ft of commercial space and 1,067 low carbon homes situated within green space as well as community areas.

The workplace buildings will provide space for tech companies working in cybersecurity and AI.

Henry Boot is delivering the project together with local partners and Cheltenham Borough Council.

Matt Bellshaw, director at HBD said: “It’s fantastic to have Sheppard Robson on board as we build a world-class team to deliver Golden Valley.”

“With planning permission submitted in October, and proposals for the National Cyber Innovation Centre soon to follow, the appointment represents a major step forward for the project as we begin to move our focus from concept stage to delivery.”

Last month, Sheppard Robson unveiled plans for a £1bn science campus in Manchester, next to the city’s airport.

In May the practice also won a job in collaboration with Carmody Groarke to build a £400m student accommodation scheme for the London School of Economics (LSE).