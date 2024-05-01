Pair beat shortlist rivals RSHP, AHMM and Allies & Morrison to win redevelopment job next to Tate Modern

A Carmody Groarke and Sheppard Robson pairing has triumphed over a host of star names to win a job to build a £400m student accommodation scheme behind the Tate Modern for the London School of Economics (LSE).

The two firms pipped RSHP and Tigg Coll, AHMM, Allies & Morrison, SOM and a team consisting of TP Bennett and Danish practice Cobe to win the 2000-bed redevelopment of Bankside House.

The LSE has called for a “piece of world class architecture” on the site, which faces Herzog & de Meuron’s extension to the Tate Modern, Switch House, as well as RSHP’s Neo Bankside development.

The university, which is working up the scheme with development partners Bouygues UK and Equitix, wants to make the site its largest student residence.

Carmody Groarke and Sheppard Robson’s winning proposals would see the existing mid-century Bankside House replaced with three new buildings, or “houses”, each containing around 650 student beds.

The three blocks will be connected at the ground floor and by garden terraces, with a single entrance designed as a “living room” concept aiming to foster a sense of community across the scheme.

LSE director of residential and catering services Ian Spencer said the approach had “enormous potential” to create lasting communities.

Construction is expected to start on site in 2026, with completion earmarked for 2030, ready for students to move into at the start of the academic year.