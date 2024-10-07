Liverpool city council is formally beginning the search for a new development partner for its Festival Gardens site.

The plot held the International Festival Gardens site, which was originally opened in May 1984.

The council said it wants to significantly boost the city’s housing supply with a diverse range and mix of housing types, including affordable properties, together with local amenities to “create a thriving new community in this prime south Liverpool location”.

The site, on the banks of the river Mersey, covers 11 ha and includes formal Chinese and Japanese gardens.

Montagu Evans is leading on the procurement for the council as part of a team that includes project delivery consultant Mace, architecture and urban design group Metropolitan Workshop and architectural practice Shedkm.

City council leader Liam Robinson said: “We know how well-loved this area is and want to make sure that we are doing as much as we can to ensure this prime waterfront land has the potential to be a flagship development that sets the standard for sustainable housing in the UK.”

Montague Evans partner Oliver Maury added: “The new development partner should offer a viable and deliverable scheme, driven by best practice; creativity and innovation in design, place-making and sustainability; and delivering a robust response to climate change.”

Interested firms have until 4 November to submit an initial questionnaire with a preferred bidder due next September.

Last year, Vinci completed remediation work and added infrastructure works to lay drainage and construct a substation to provide power supply for future development.

The package of works has been jointly funded by a group including the city council, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Homes England. The project is being led by the council’s development and major projects team.