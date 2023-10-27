Full screen in popup Previous

Next The plans consist of a series of cylindrical towers 1/4 show caption

RSHP’s plans to turn the largest surviving group of Victorian gasholders into a new east London neighbourhood with 2,100 homes have been submitted to Newham Council.

St William Homes, a joint venture of Berkely Group and National Grid set up in 2014 to build homes on redundant gas sites, wants to create a 170,000 sq ft mixed-use development at the Bromley-by-Bow Gasworks.

The proposals would see the seven Grade II-listed gasholders transformed temporarily disassembled and restored away from site.

Once returned, they would form the basis of seven residential buildings ranging from four to 10 storeys.

The remaining homes in the scheme would be delivered in six circular high-rise buildings, described by the architect as “pencil” style, which would range in heigh from 15 to 33 storeys.

Show Fullscreen

Located in east London near the border between Newham and Tower Hamlets, the development will include major re-landscaping including the creation of a riverside park.

The masterplan for the scheme has been submitted in outline form, with a full planning application submitted for the redevelopment of two of the listed gasholders and the construction of two “pencil” buildings.

This first phase would deliver 634 homes and 1,700 sq m of flexible commercial or non-residential space.

Craddys and Shepley Engineers Limited, which worked on restoration projects at Big Ben and St Pancras, as well as the Kings Cross gasholders, has been advising the developers.

The planning submission comes after Berkeley lodged another application with Ealing council to build at least 3,000 more homes at its Green Quarter site in Southall under a masterplan drawn up by JTP.

RSHP is also in pre-application discussions with the City of London on plans for a 240m tower at 99 Bishopsgate, which it is designing for developer Brookfield Properties.