RSHP picked for Paris mixed-use scheme

La Défense project will deliver new homes, office space and a 1,400sq m food court with market

A team featuring RSHP has been picked to deliver a new phase of development at Paris’ La Défense business district.

The project at the 1.5ha Jean Moulin site will see the construction of a 15-storey residential block and a longer block featuring up to eight storeys of offices.

RSHP’s team is led by BNP Paribas Real Estate Property Development, in association with construction company Spie Batignolles Immobilier. It also includes co-architect AREP – which is wholly owned by French national railway company SNCF, and landscape architect VOGT.

