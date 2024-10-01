RIBA has today announced the competition shortlist to design the £30m Fleming Centre at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington.

AHMM, Allies and Morrison, Grimshaw, Stanton Williams and Wilkinson Eyre are the finalists who will enter the next phase of the process, with the winner expected to be announced in January 2025.

As the heart of the global Fleming Initiative, which has Prince William as its patron, the centre will combine research, public engagement, and work with policymakers to fight antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The opening of the centre at St Mary’s Hospital in 2028 will mark the centenary of the discovery of penicillin by Sir Alexander Fleming at the same location.

It will be the first new building to open on the St Mary’s site as part of a planned full redevelopment.

Led by Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Imperial College London, the research hub will be part of a global network of centres, with the initiative’s executive chair, Lord Darzi of Denham, announcing an initial £100m of funding.

Lord Ara Darzi said: “Science alone will not solve the global threat of antimicrobial resistance, we have to change human behaviour.

“The Fleming Centre is an embodiment of our commitment to making public engagement and behavioural science the cornerstones of the innovative solutions we need. I look forward to reviewing plans for the Fleming Centre that will make this vision a reality.”