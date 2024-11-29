RCKa’s scheme for a 144-home retirement village in Chigwell, Essex, has been granted planning permission. The client is ASA-owned Retirement Villages Group.

A previous application to develop an assisted living scheme on the site, submitted by a different developer, was rejected in 2022 due to insufficient Section 106 contributions and concerns that it would constitute “inappropriate development” of the green belt.

Epping Forest District Council’s report on the Retirement Villages Group’s application notes that the site is designated in the Local Plan for “specialist residential accommodation,” with the only remaining area within the green belt being the access road.

Retirement Villages Group has said the development, which will be part of its Thrive Living collection, will be net zero carbon and powered by renewable energy, and include a 20% increase in local biodiversity.

According to the report, the financial viability assessment concluded that providing an affordable housing contribution would not be financially feasible for the developer. However, the developer has agreed to contribute £1m in Section 106 contributions.

The council said it considers the development to be of high quality, with the design shaped by feedback from the Quality Review Panel. It also said it is a significant improvement compared to previously rejected proposals, particularly in terms of site layout and elevations.

RCKa achieved a 37% increase on the allocation outlined in the local plan. The project represents the third collaboration between RCKa and Retirement Villages Group (RVG), following previous schemes in Chester and West Malling.

Duncan Matthews, development director at Retirement Villages Group, said, “I would like to thank everyone involved in this approval. The outcome is testament to months of constructive consultation with Epping Forest officers, local stakeholders, and the dedication of our consultant team.

“We’re thrilled to bring a vibrant, sustainable village to Chigwell, offering older people a community where they can live happier and healthier later lives. Our plans also include new jobs and amenities that will benefit and be accessible to the entire community.”