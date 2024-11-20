The design competition for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II will invite multidisciplinary teams to reimagine a site within St James’s Park

The Queen Elizabeth Memorial Committee (QEMC) has confirmed plans for an international design competition to create a masterplan for a memorial to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The project, located in St James’s Park near The Mall, will commemorate her life of service and contribution to the United Kingdom, Realms, and Commonwealth.

The two-stage competition, to be organised by Malcolm Reading Consultants, is set to open in the coming weeks. It will invite submissions from architects, artists, landscape architects, engineers, and other disciplines, with the aim of developing an integrated masterplan that honours the Queen’s legacy.

According to the QEMC, chaired by the late Queen’s former private secretary, Lord Janvrin, the initiative has been shaped by public and stakeholder consultation conducted across the UK’s four nations. The selected site includes land adjacent to the Mall at Marlborough Gate and the pathway leading to the lake at the Blue Bridge, within the Grade I listed park.

The QEMC, established jointly by the UK Government and the Royal Household, comprises members including Baroness Valerie Amos, Dame Amelia Fawcett, and Sir William Shawcross. The committee is tasked with developing proposals for both a permanent memorial and a wider national legacy programme, with recommendations to be presented to the Prime Minister and King Charles III by 2026.

The competition will adhere to the Public Contracts Regulations 2015. Prospective participants can register their interest and sign up for updates via the competition website, managed by Malcolm Reading Consultants.