Newground Architects has completed an 18-home development of council housing in north London, replacing dilapidated bungalows and a disused community hall.

Its Watts Close project for Haringey Council has also created an improved pedestrian route through the site, near Seven Sisters Station.

The scheme, which includes four-bedroom houses as well as family-sized flats, uses highly-efficient insulation, solar panels and air-source heat pumps to reduce heating costs, while a green roof increases the area’s biodiversity.

Haringey said the developmet was zero-carbon as the homes are expected to produce 11% more energy than they will use for heating, hot water and other energy requirements. All of the homes are being let at council rents.

The site was previously occupied by 11 temporary bungalows that were built in the 1950s.

Contractor for the project was Formation; structural engineer was 3e Consulting Engineers; services engineer was FLATT; and landscape architect was Turkington Martin.