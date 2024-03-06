Four-block scheme would rise to nine storeys

Corstorphine & Wright has unveiled plans for a 623-bed student accommodation scheme on the site of a Mecca Bingo hall in north London.

Real estate investor Tri7 and student housing developer Fusion Group have submitted proposals for the mixed-use scheme in Wood Green to Haringey Council.

Four buildings of up to nine storeys would be built on the site on Lordship Lane, including private and social study areas, an on-site library and gym, dedicated relaxation spaces and karaoke rooms and a two-storey atrium garden.

The development will also include 77 affordable homes, including 25 shared ownership apartments, 45 social rent units and seven social rent 5-bed townhouses.

Nearly 800sq m will be set aside for ground floor town centre use, while around 2,165 sq m of public open space would be delivered, including children’s play areas and external amenity spaces.

Designed by architects Costorphine & Wright, the scheme will target a BREEAM Outstanding and the PBSA building aims to achieve a 41% betterment over Building Regulations Part L.

All buildings will employ biodiverse green roofs, air source heat pumps, PVs on all roofs and natural ventilation.

André Ferdinand, head of projects at Fusion Group, said the project was its first “truly mixed-use” development and its second London scheme.

“As one of the most vibrant neighbourhoods in London and with world-class universities on its doorstep, Haringey has an incredible appeal for students,” he said.