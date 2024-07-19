Show Fullscreen

Designs by four finalists in a competition to design a new mixed-use neighbourhood in Wolverhampton have been unveiled at a consultation event.

Submissions for the proposed five-acre scheme have been drawn up by teams including Stirling Prize-winner Mikhail Riches, Henley Halebrown, Metropolitan Workshop and Ash Sakula.

They have been viewed by large numbers of people who queued up to visit the “packed out” event at Wulfrun Hall, according to RIBA, which hosted the consultation with Wolverhampton council and the scheme’s developer Capital & Centric.

The proposed urban quarter is set to include new homes, offices, cares, restaurants and would surround the town’s grade II-listed St George’s church on an “unloved” brownfield site currently occupied by a surface car park.

Capital & Centric joint managing director John Moffat said: “We were floored with how many people turned out to grill the teams and put their ideas under the spotlight.

“It’s a big ask on a sunny midweek afternoon to get people to turnout, but they really showed up for us. It speaks to the enthusiasm and interest in how the city can grow in an interesting and exciting way.”

The four finalist teams Ash Sakula, Turner Works and Archio [three practices]

Henley Halebrown, Studio Weave and APPARATA [three practices]

Metropolitan Workshop, Studio Bark, Mole and Jan Kattein Architects [four practices]

Mikhail Riches and Periscope [two practices]

Following the event, part of a competition which is being overseen by past RIBA president Angela Brady, people can now vote for their preferred winner online.

The chosen proposal will then be subject to more detailed design work with Capital & Centric expecting to submit planning applications to the council later this year.