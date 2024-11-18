Main Navigation

Howells submits 1,000-home masterplan for Wolverhampton city centre redevelopment

2024-11-18

09 - Fold St

Council partnering with Homes England, Muse and Legal & General on scheme

Howells has submitted plans for the first phase of a 1,000 home masterplan in Wolverhampton.

The City Centre West redevelopment has been drawn up for a joint venture between developer Muse, Homes England, Legal & General and Wolverhampton Council.

