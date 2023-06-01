Full screen in popup Previous

Maccreanor Lavington has unveiled plans for two residential towers in north west London as part of the £1bn Old Oak Common regeneration scheme.

Designed for Tiago Properties, the scheme consists of a 33-storey student accommodation tower and a 15-storey companion containing 82 affordable apartments.

The 0.43ha site is split into two plots either side of the Park Royal road in the London Borough of Ealing. The student accommodation tower will be built on land currently occupied by an industrial building and the residential block will replace a low-rise office building.

Tunnels for HS2 will pass underneath both sites on the route to Wilkinson Eyre’s Old Oak Common station, which is currently set to be the railway’s high speed terminus in London following the postponement of Grimshaw’s Euston station.

Initial proposals for the student accommodation tower would have provided around 1,200 student rooms, but this has been reduced in the application to just under 1,000 following the planning officer’s concerns about the building’s height. The tower’s upper and lower ground floors will be given largely to industrial use.

A planning application submitted to the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC), which was established in 2015 by Boris Johnson during his time as London mayor, is due to be presented to the planning committee for a decision on 20 July.

The project team includes planning consultant DP9, landscape architect Gillespies, environmental consultant RPS, structural engineer Pringuer-James Consulting, MEP engineer Thornley & Lumb and townscape consultant The Townscape Consultancy.

The proposals would join an emerging cluster of towers in North Action which form part of the Old Oak Common regeneration scheme.

Other towers in the group include KPF’s controversial 4 Portal Way scheme, a pair of 45 and 55-storey towers linked by a skybridge, a 50 and 55-storey pair of towers by Pilbrow & Partners at One Portal Way, and another 35-storey twin towers scheme by Scott Brownrigg.