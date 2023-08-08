Dowen Farmer cooks up plans for high-rise ‘dark kitchens’

- Home
West London proposals replace Scott Brownrigg towers developer says aren’t viable
Dowen Farmer Architects has lodged proposals for a high-rise “dark kitchen” scheme in west London that would have a food hall on the upper ground floor and 260 commercial kitchens on its upper levels.
Project client Dephna Group is a longstanding operator of dark kitchens, which serve customers by delivery or pick-up with no eat-in option.
Under the proposals drawn up by Dowen Farmer, Dephna’s current three-storey base at Portal Way in North Acton would be demolished and redeveloped with a part-11, part-12 storey building with 17,846sq m of commercial kitchen space on its upper storeys.
