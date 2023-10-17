A joint letter, organised by SAVE Britain’s Heritage, has been signed by leading Scottish architects and conservation experts, urging the preservation of Ayr Station Hotel.

The Category B-listed building sustained significant damage in a recent suspected arson attack. South Ayrshire Council was reported on Monday as having said it was “too early to say” whether the building will be demolished.

The open letter advocates for the restoration of the chateau-style landmark, suggesting its potential for various new uses and its capacity to reinvigorate Ayr, which is situated 30 miles southwest of Glasgow.

Notable signatories include Karen Anderson, the president-elect of RIAS (Royal Incorporation of Scottish Architects); Professor Gordon Murray, who played a role in the refurbishment of Glasgow Central Station; and Ewan Lawson, a partner at Simpson & Brown with experience in restoring historic buildings damaged by fires.

Other signatories represent organisations like the Architectural Heritage Society of Scotland, the University of Edinburgh, the Glasgow Institute of Architects, Architects Climate Action Network (ACAN) Scotland, and the Architects’ Journal.

The letter highlights successful instances of restored listed buildings, such as Seafield House, which was awarded Best Renovation and Conversion at the Herald Property Awards and reopened as luxury apartments after a fire threatened its demolition.

The joint letter emphasises the need for an urgent and comprehensive structural assessment by a certified historic buildings expert to determine the hotel’s condition following the fire. This is distinct from the council’s building safety survey.

South Ayrshire Council’s preferred demolition plan for the south wing would result in a partially cleared site adjacent to a derelict building under absentee ownership. The letter urges the council to initiate compulsory purchase proceedings, a necessary step in the building’s revitalisation.

In the weeks leading up to the fire, SAVE published a report by specialist buildings engineer Ed Morton, revealing that the hotel’s condition was better than previously thought. SAVE called on elected councillors to reconsider their contentious demolition plans and explore a refurbishment option.

SAVE believes that such an approach could encompass essential station facilities and provide a range of uses on the upper floors, from modern office suites to studio spaces.