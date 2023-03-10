Show Fullscreen

Kohn Pederson Fox (KPF) co-founder A Eugene Kohn has died from cancer at the age of 92.

Kohn died yesterday following a year-long battle with the disease. KPF said in a statement that his “spirit will live on in the firm that he loved, and his commitment to design excellence, teamwork, and mentorship will continue to inform KPF’s values.”

“With characteristic optimism, diplomacy, and unfailing good will, he brought together designers and engineers, clients and civic leaders to achieve significant projects that have changed our cities around the world for the better,” the firm added.

The practice which Kohn co-founded in 1976 with William Pedersen, and Sheldon Fox grew to become one of the largest architecture firms in the world, designing six of the world’s twelve tallest towers, including the Shanghai World Financial Center and Hong Kong’s International Commerce Centre.

It also designed Roppongi Hills in Tokyo, the World Bank in Washington DC, One Vanderbilt in New York, and the reinvigoration of Covent Garden in London, projects which KPF president James von Klemperer said would not have realised their full success without Kohn’s “easy charm and focused intensity”.

“Gene was universally respected in the community for his ability to achieve consensus,” said von Klemperer. “His seemingly limitless interest in other human beings gave him powerful insights into the social aspect of building programs and larger urban agendas.”

During his career he believed passionately in the principle of teamwork, and encouraged all who worked with him to realise their dreams, KPF said.

“Gene was known throughout the architectural world for his ability to promote the services of KPF,” said William Pedersen, KPF co-founder and design principal. “As valuable as that has been to the growth of our firm, his value within the firm, counselling our staff, has been even greater.”

Kohn was an active participant in his professional pursuits until the end and maintained his positive outlook and remained focused on the next challenge, a testament to his perspective on life, KPF said.

He is survived by his wife Barbara, his sons Steven and Brian, his daughter Laurie, and nine grandchildren.

Speaking about the early goals for KPF, he once stated that he, Pederson, and Fox “liked the idea of creating something bigger than the three of us that would live longer than any of us.”

“Though sadly he has left us, his vision holds true. The firm he started is more successful than he ever imagined, with the promise of continuing its great work around the world in his honor,” KPF said.

World Bank headquarters, Washington DC
KPF's 484m tall International Commerce Centre in Hong Kong
Shanghai World Financial Center
One Vanderbilt, New York
IBM headquarters, New York State
Roppongi Hills in Tokyo
Covent Garden, London

Kohn was a fellow of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), and served as president of the AIA New York City Chapter. He was also a member of RIBA, the Japan Institute of Architects, and an honorary member of the Fellows of the Philippine Institute.

He was born in 1930 and raised in Philadelphia, studying at the University of Pennsylvania where he was a student of Louis Kahn, whose use of powerful geometries informed his view of architecture.

Kohn served in the US Navy on active duty for three years between his BA and MA degrees, for five years on reserve duty, and retired as a lieutenant commander.

As KPF’s original President and Chairman, Gene shepherded the practice through many economic and cultural cycles over 40 years, leading its expansion into a range of sectors and geographical regions.

Last month the practice opened an office in Shenzhen, its third office in China. The firm, which is headquartered in New York, now has nine bases worldwide – including offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Its recent London projects include a pair of 20-storey and 23-storey life sciences towers in Canary Wharf and London Bridge, and a 36-storey office tower in Shoreditch. It also won a competition last year to design a flagship office block in Milan’s Porta Romana regeneration zone.