Bridge forms part of wider transport and growth plan for the city

Oxford City Council has approved plans for the construction of the Oxpens River Bridge, a pedestrian and cycle bridge spanning the River Thames in the West End of Oxford.

The bridge, designed by Knight Architects and funded through the Oxfordshire Growth Deal, aims to improve connectivity in the area and alleviate congestion in Oxford City Centre.

Tom Osborne, Director, Knight Architects, said: “Achieving planning permission for any bridge over the Thames is a huge challenge so we’re delighted to see this project move forward.

“Good design is a unique response to people and place and we believe this new crossing will continue Oxford’s long-standing ambition to promote modal shift as well as unlock the place-making potential of this beautiful site.”

The new bridge will link the growth areas of Osney Mead and Oxpens to the city centre, providing an essential route for local residents and commuters.

Designed to blend with the surrounding landscape, particularly the meadows, the bridge’s form is intended to convey a sense of physical lightness and to preserve views of the river.

