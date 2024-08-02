Kappie Design’s mixed-use scheme for more than 1,000 homes and commercial space on the Glasgow waterfront has been given planning by the city council.

Developer Peel Waters’ Yorkhill Quay will deliver 1,100 homes, a hotel and commercial space, as well as leisure facilities.

The site is currently a derelict brownfield site but is part of a wider regeneration of an area called Glasgow Waters which includes the Clydeside Distillery and the Riverside Museum.

Brian Lavalette, property director for Scotland at Peel Waters, said: “We now look forward to partnering up with leading, innovative developers and specialists to transform this derelict brownfield site into a vibrant waterfront neighbourhood.”

Others working on the scheme include project manager and QS Turner & Townsend and landscape architect Oobe.